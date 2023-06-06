Brunch at Palmito, Sunday luxury at La Zambra resort in Mijas The restaurant, located in what was once the iconic Byblos hotel, offers a huge array of dishes, from veal cheek bao with pickled onion and kimchi mayo to sea bass and prawns, a fine selection of hams and cheeses

View of one of the swimming pools at La Zambra, the resort that opened last year in the former Byblos.

La Zambra is already the place to stay for those seeking a tranquil getaway on the Costa del Sol, but now it's adding a new flavour that must be savoured.

The resort opened in September last year at the site of the former Byblos hotel, where great artists and international jet-setters of the 80s and 90s stayed in their search for privacy and relaxation. It hosted some of the world's most sought-after celebrities such as Princess Diana of Wales, who stayed at the hotel in the 1990s, and the Rolling Stones and Julio Iglesias.

Palmito, one of La Zambra's restaurants, contributes to the wonderful reputation of the area by offering a delicious brunch on its terrace which overlooks the mountainous terrain of Andalucía.

La Zambra Location Urbanización Mijas Golf, 29650, Costa del Sol, España.

Web www.lazambrahotel.com

Reservations info@lazambrahotel.com

Brunch will be served every Sunday from 12.30pm to 4.30pm. Its varied menu features dishes such as veal cheek bao with pickled onion and kimchi mayo, eggs benedict or pancakes with red fruits, namelaka and honey, as well as other dishes made with fresh produce from the garden.

It will also offer national hams and international cheeses, a raw bar with prawns, sea bass ceviche or pickled mussels and, for a sweet touch, a corner of haute patisserie. All of this will be €60 per person, including a bottle of house wine, valet parking, live music and access to the Baby & Kids club.