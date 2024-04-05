Brave toddler loses cancer battle after specialist treatment he was receiving in Spain stopped working

Tony Bryant Mijas Friday, 5 April 2024, 13:44 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The family of Robin Samuel, a two-year-old child who had been battling neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive childhood cancer that develops in nerve cells, has announced that the youngster has died after the immunotherapy treatment he was receiving in Barcelona stopped working. The youngster's devastated grandmother, Elizabeth Parker-Gleeson, who has lived in Mijas for almost 25 years, told SUR in English that her family is "absolutely heartbroken".

As reported in this newspaper in August 2023, the child's family organised a crowdfunding appeal, along with several events along the coast, to raise money for the specialist treatment, a less invasive immunotherapy which doctors believed would be less damaging for his long-term health. Robin had previously undergone eight cycles of chemotherapy, a stem cell harvest and a lengthy nine-hour operation to treat the cancer.

"The treatment in Barcelona stopped working and Robin lost his fight a few weeks later. He passed away peacefully at home with his mum and dad. Although the funeral was very sad, it was a fitting farewell to such a brave and beautiful little boy.

"I will be eternally grateful for all the love and support shown to our family over the last 18 months," his grandmother said.