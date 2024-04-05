Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Robin Samuel during treatment in hospital. SUR
Brave toddler loses cancer battle after specialist treatment he was receiving in Spain stopped working
Health

Brave toddler loses cancer battle after specialist treatment he was receiving in Spain stopped working

The youngster's devastated grandmother, Elizabeth Parker-Gleeson, who has lived in Mijas for almost 25 years, told SUR in English that her family is "absolutely heartbroken"

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Friday, 5 April 2024, 13:44

Compartir

The family of Robin Samuel, a two-year-old child who had been battling neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive childhood cancer that develops in nerve cells, has announced that the youngster has died after the immunotherapy treatment he was receiving in Barcelona stopped working. The youngster's devastated grandmother, Elizabeth Parker-Gleeson, who has lived in Mijas for almost 25 years, told SUR in English that her family is "absolutely heartbroken".

As reported in this newspaper in August 2023, the child's family organised a crowdfunding appeal, along with several events along the coast, to raise money for the specialist treatment, a less invasive immunotherapy which doctors believed would be less damaging for his long-term health. Robin had previously undergone eight cycles of chemotherapy, a stem cell harvest and a lengthy nine-hour operation to treat the cancer.

"The treatment in Barcelona stopped working and Robin lost his fight a few weeks later. He passed away peacefully at home with his mum and dad. Although the funeral was very sad, it was a fitting farewell to such a brave and beautiful little boy.

"I will be eternally grateful for all the love and support shown to our family over the last 18 months," his grandmother said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Sabor a Málaga foodie market makes debut appearance in Benalmádena
  2. 2 What does it cost to build a brand-new bespoke luxury villa in Marbella?
  3. 3 Contract out to tender to build 84 subsidised homes in Costa del Sol town
  4. 4 Major renovation project for Benalmádena marina moves a step closer
  5. 5 Fleeing thieves smash into adjoining properties in Mijas Costa after losing control of getaway vehicle
  6. 6 This is what the Chíllar river in Nerja looks like after the heavy rains during Easter week
  7. 7 Watch as Guaro river breathes life into 'dead' Axarquía reservoir for first time in eight years
  8. 8 Mixed ability rugby tournament touches down on the Costa del Sol
  9. 9 Six families cut off by landslide in Malaga province after heavy rain at Easter
  10. 10 New Local Police chief appointed in Costa del Sol town

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad