Mijas to make beaches more attractive with series of colourful murals The murals, which will focus on marine life and the fauna and flora typical of the area, will be installed on five of the municipality’s beaches

The artist works on the first mural on Playa La Cala. / SUR

Mijas town hall has launched a new initiative under the banner of Museo de Murales to make its beaches more attractive to visitors throughout the summer season.

The project involves a series of murals that will be installed on five of the municipality’s beaches, the first of which is currently in progress on Playa La Cala.

Produced by local artist Benito Leal, the murals will focus on marine life and the fauna and flora typical of the area.

The artist, who is responsible for the colourful mural at the entrance to the Santana district of Mijas, is executing the designs with an airbrush technique, a style with which he says “the details of the mural can be carried out with greater precision, giving more realism to the final result”.

The councillor for Beaches, José Carlos Martín, explained that the murals would be an added attraction to the Mijas ‘selfie route’.

“The murals on the beaches will enhance the coast and add to the tourist attractions of the municipality. Whenever we travel, we like to photograph ourselves in the most unique places, and in this case, these murals will offer the best snap shots,” Martín said.