Fuengirola beach bars invited to present live music without applying for a permit The initiative, on 26 August, was announced by the councillor for Beaches, Javier Hidalgo, who explained that although the bar owners do not need a licence, they will have to register at the town hall in order to participate

Diners enjoy music on the beach during the previous edition of the initiative. / SUR

Fuengirola town hall has joined forces with local beach bars and chiringuitos once again to promote a new edition of Noches al Relente, an event that will present live music along the beaches of the municipality on Friday 26 August.

The initiative, which will return after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, offers the bars the chance of presenting live music on their terraces until 2am without the need to apply for a permit or music licence.

The initiative was announced this week by the councillor for Beaches, Javier Hidalgo, who explained that although the bar owners do not need a permit, they will have to register at the town hall or on its website in order to participate.

The councillor explained that the idea of the initiative, which began in 2018, is to boost the activity on the beaches of Fuengirola throughout the summer, adding, that previous editions had been a “resounding success”.

“The intention of this edition of the Noche al Relente is to repeat the success of the previous edition, which offered a magnificent atmosphere and where the participating beach bars were filled to capacity,” Hidalgo said.

