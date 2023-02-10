Storm destroys historic beach bar and restaurant in Fuengirola The Botavara chiringuito, on the seafront, is the one that has suffered the worst damage so far as strong gusts of wind and high waves continue to pound the Costa del Sol - with the worst still to come, according to the forecasters

The historic Botavara ‘chiringuito’ beach bar and restaurant on the seafront in Fuengirola is the one that has suffered most, so far, from the gale-force winds and high waves that have been pounding the Costa del Sol all day

Waves almost three-metres high, with a lull of just 5.6 seconds between them (data officially collected at the Port of Malaga), have caused serious damage, both to the platform where the front terrace was located - which has been literally engulfed by the sea - and to the structure and side entrances of the restaurant, which is one of the veterans on the Rey de España promenade in the Costa del Sol town.

ALBERTO FIZ

And the worst is yet to come. Spain’s Aemet weather agency has an amber level alert in place for the rest of today and tomorrow, due to easterly winds of 60 to 70 km/h (force 8) and waves of four to five metres, although they could peak in the early hours of Saturday morning between eight and ten metres.

Malaga city, the Costa del Sol and the Guadalhorce valley are also on alert for maximum gusts of wind of up to 90 km/h.