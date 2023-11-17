Bancosol seeks volunteers on the Costa for food bank's Christmas collection campaign in supermarkets

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Compartir Copiar enlace

Fuengirola town hall has announced it will support a new edition of the Gran Recogida on Friday 24 and Saturday 25 November, a food collection initiative organised by the Bancosol food bank to help people in need in the lead up to the festive season. The food bank is calling for volunteers to help promote the campaign in the 20 participating supermarkets, and it is also appealing to the generosity of the public to get involved with the initiative in order “to be able to reach to more people who need help”.

Bancosol spokesperson Alicia Macías said, “We need volunteers at the supermarkets to appeal to all those who enter to make a donation at the checkout, which will then be transformed into food that Bancosol buys to distribute among many needy families.”

Councillor Cristina Bornao added, “We collaborate closely with all the social entities in the municipality that ask us for help to give visibility to their events. We ask everyone to get behind this campaign, both with practical support and with donations.”

People interested in collaborating as volunteers in this initiative can register on www.bancosol.info/gran-recogida/