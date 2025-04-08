Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Man arrested for allegedly assaulting his date and trying to steal her purse in Mijas
Crime

Man arrested for allegedly assaulting his date and trying to steal her purse in Mijas

Residents of the Riviera del Sol development heard the victim's cries for help and rushed to her aid

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Mijas

Tuesday, 8 April 2025, 15:45

Local Police officers in Mijas have arrested a man who allegedly tried to steal his date's purse and assaulted her when they met for the second time in Mijas on 28 March. The incident happened in the Riviera del Sol residential area, where the pair had arranged to grab a drink after having met the previous day.

It was local residents who alerted the police after hearing the woman scream. While waiting for the patrols to arrive, they rushed to help her. The victim sustained injuries to her face, neck and nose. She reported noticing that her perpetrator had arrived at the meeting point seemingly more "nervous" than the previous day. He allegedly attacked her when she resisted his attempt to steal her purse.

Police officers detained the suspect at the scene and tried to calm him down. He was arrested for a crime of robbery with violence and will be brought before the court. The woman was taken to a health centre for the treatment of her injuries.

