Violent robber arrested for restraining and beating three women to raid safe in Fuengirola

National Police officers have arrested the alleged perpetrator of a violent robbery, 42, who entered a house in Fuengirola, restrained the three inhabitants with cable ties and beat them until they told him the whereabouts of the safe, from which he then stole more than 32,000 euros.

The investigations began following a complaint from the owner of the house - a 69-year-old woman. She reported that a man had forced his wat into her house, where he proceeded to pin her down, along with her disabled sister and her sister's carer, and repeatedly beat all three of them.

After the police officers managed to identify the perpetrator, they set up a surveillance operation, in order that they could arrest him. They found further evidence of his participation in the incident during a search of his house.

Following the search the man was charged with the crimes of robbery with violence, illegal detention and assault. The investigation concluded that the perpetrator was aware that the owner had significant amounts of cash at her disposal.

The detainee has been remanded in custody, as ordered by the investigating court.