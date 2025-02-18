Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Violent robber arrested for restraining and beating three women to raid safe in Fuengirola
Crime

Violent robber arrested for restraining and beating three women to raid safe in Fuengirola

The theft of 32,000 euros was reported by a 69-year-old woman who was bound with cable ties, along with her disabled sister and her sibling's carer

Europa Press

Malaga

Tuesday, 18 February 2025, 14:31

National Police officers have arrested the alleged perpetrator of a violent robbery, 42, who entered a house in Fuengirola, restrained the three inhabitants with cable ties and beat them until they told him the whereabouts of the safe, from which he then stole more than 32,000 euros.

The investigations began following a complaint from the owner of the house - a 69-year-old woman. She reported that a man had forced his wat into her house, where he proceeded to pin her down, along with her disabled sister and her sister's carer, and repeatedly beat all three of them.

After the police officers managed to identify the perpetrator, they set up a surveillance operation, in order that they could arrest him. They found further evidence of his participation in the incident during a search of his house.

Following the search the man was charged with the crimes of robbery with violence, illegal detention and assault. The investigation concluded that the perpetrator was aware that the owner had significant amounts of cash at her disposal.

The detainee has been remanded in custody, as ordered by the investigating court.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 British motorcycle couple arrested in Iran had set off from their home in Andalucía
  2. 2 Watch as the SUR in English real estate and property investment forum rolls into Estepona
  3. 3 Malaga's Unicaja basketball team dominate Real Madrid to claim third Copa del Rey title
  4. 4 Roko Baturina secures last-gasp victory for Malaga CF's travelling army
  5. 5 Watch as violent gang is smashed and police arrest 28 for drug dealing on eastern Costa del Sol
  6. 6 Shira and Dagur, lost in Jerez
  7. 7 Simon Griffiths comes out on top at the Staysure Marbella Legends tournament
  8. 8 Malaga's Bea González pulls out just before her first Premier Padel final of the year
  9. 9 Benalmádena boosts support local shops campaign with new info panels in key areas
  10. 10 Harry Potter arrives on the Costa del Sol

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Violent robber arrested for restraining and beating three women to raid safe in Fuengirola