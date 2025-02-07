Remanded in custody for smashing up the Fuengirola home of the elderly man he was caring and stealing 5,000 euros

Juan Cano Malaga Friday, 7 February 2025, 13:43 Compartir

A 37-year-old man of Colombian origin has been arrested as the alleged perpetrator of a crime against an 80-year-old man in Fuengirola on Tuesday 4 February. The victim, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, was found by his wife, who, on returning to their flat in the centre of Fuengirola, found her terrified husband lying behind a mountain of smashed furniture. He was soaking wet and had not been able to dry himself because he has reduced mobility and needs a wheelchair to get around.

The elderly man was unable to verbalise what had happened to him, probably because of the Alzheimer's, but he was able to tell his wife who had reduced the interior of their house to rubble, had humiliated him by pouring a bucket of water over his head, and had stolen around 5,000 euros that the couple kept in their home.

The alleged perpetrator turned out to be the person who had been hired to look after him, and, thanks to the quick action of the National Police, he was arrested only a few hours after the incident.

The woman left the house to go to the doctor and had left her husband with the carer, who had been working at the house for around six weeks. When she returned home, at about 1.30pm, she found the interior of the flat reduced to rubble.

The Fuengirola police station received a call alerting them to the situation. When the first officers arrived, they were met by the victim's wife, who is a little older than her husband, and by the neighbours, who could not believe what had happened. Neither could the doctors who came to treat them.

Given the unusual extent of the damage, the officers of the citizen security unit asked forensic experts to conduct a thorough photographic examination of the state of the interior of the flat to be included in the report that would eventually be handed over to the court. This was the only way for the judge to get an idea of the extent of the damage.

After talking to the woman, who eventually managed to get her husband to reveal the alleged perpetrator, the National Police officers endeavoured to locate him as soon as possible. A few hours later, they received information that he was in the vicinity of the couple's home, so they immediately went in search of him. He was arrested at around half past five on Tuesday afternoon and has now been handed over to the judicial authorities.