Two arrested for holiday home burglaries in Fuengirola The pair are accused of stealing from at least nine properties and are also alleged to be responsible for three other offences of fraud

Two individuals aged 50 and 61 have been arrested as the alleged perpetrators of nine house burglaries, from which they allegedly stole numerous items of jewellery, computer equipment, cash and credit cards, among other valuables.

The National Police force said that the arrests took place in Torremolinos and Valencia at the beginning of the summer period, when officers of the theft group attached to the local police station of Fuengirola detected a significant increase in holiday home robberies.

The alleged thieves tended to target properties close to the seafront, as the location helped them to go unnoticed by tourists and residents. According to the police, they even stole from the same tourist apartment twice.

Those detained are accused of stealing from at least nine holiday homes and are also alleged to be responsible for three other offences of fraud. The investigation is still ongoing in order to locate a third member of the gang, as well as to recover the stolen property.

Officers said that stolen credit cards were used to make purchases before the victims were aware of the theft.