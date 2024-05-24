Around 200 custom trucks set to converge on the Costa for rally and trade fair

Tony Bryant Mijas Friday, 24 May 2024, 11:54 Compartir Copiar enlace

Almost 200 trucks from different parts of Europe will participate in the first truck rally and transport fair in Mijas, a weekend event aimed at lovers of elite American custom trucks.

The event, which has the collaboration of the town hall, will include shows, demonstrations and a trade fair offering products and accessories from some of the main companies in the sector. There will also be a competition in which the best vehicles will be awarded in different categories such as best restored classic, best decorated American vehicles, best paint jobs and interiors, among others.

In addition, the event has a charitable nature, as the bar and food area will be managed by Adimi, the Mijas association for people with disabilities, and the Mijas charity food association for autism.

The fair will kick off at 5pm on Friday 31 May and continue until 3pm on Sunday 2 June. There will be a parade of the participating trucks through Las Lagunas at 8pm on Saturday.