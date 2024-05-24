Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Presentation of the truck rally in Mijas. SUR
Around 200 custom trucks set to converge on the Costa for rally and trade fair
What's on

Around 200 custom trucks set to converge on the Costa for rally and trade fair

Aimed at lovers of elite American customised trucks, the event in Mijas will include a cavalcade of the participating vehicles from around Europe

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Friday, 24 May 2024, 11:54

Compartir

Almost 200 trucks from different parts of Europe will participate in the first truck rally and transport fair in Mijas, a weekend event aimed at lovers of elite American custom trucks.

The event, which has the collaboration of the town hall, will include shows, demonstrations and a trade fair offering products and accessories from some of the main companies in the sector. There will also be a competition in which the best vehicles will be awarded in different categories such as best restored classic, best decorated American vehicles, best paint jobs and interiors, among others.

In addition, the event has a charitable nature, as the bar and food area will be managed by Adimi, the Mijas association for people with disabilities, and the Mijas charity food association for autism.

The fair will kick off at 5pm on Friday 31 May and continue until 3pm on Sunday 2 June. There will be a parade of the participating trucks through Las Lagunas at 8pm on Saturday.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Benalmádena ends 'senseless experiment' by restoring coastal road back to two lanes
  2. 2 Tivoli workers on the Costa del Sol amusement park's 52nd anniversary: 'We very much hope to see it reopen soon'
  3. 3 Largest fashion outlet fair on the Costa del Sol returns to Marbella
  4. 4 Suspected drug dealer who fled from UK to Spain faces extradition after being tracked down
  5. 5 The NEW Beach Club Higuerón opens its doors on the 31st of May
  6. 6 Mijas residents launch campaign to stop construction of 'unnecessary' petrol station
  7. 7 Mao Street Food: A New Wave of Asian Flavours at Mijas Costa
  8. 8 Specsavers Fuengirola partners with beach clean-up group to recycle old and unwanted glasses
  9. 9 Gibraltar government's last-minute talks averts industrial action on the Rock
  10. 10 Las Lagunas honours its patron with traditional pilgrimage on Sunday 26 May

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad