Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Winner of the men's category Alejandro Caña crosses the finish line. SUR
Sport

Fuengirola half marathon attracts record number of runners once again

Of the more than 2,500 who took part in Sunday's event, some 370 were foreigners from 30 countries across Europe, America, Africa and Asia

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Monday, 10 November 2025, 10:34

More than 2,500 runners participated in the half marathon in Fuengirola on Sunday, an event that, as in previous years, attracted both amateur and experienced runners. The route began at the fairground and continued through the town, passing by the Puente de la Armada, Sohail castle, the bullring, the promenade and back to the fairground area for the post-race celebration and presentation ceremony.

The race was won by Alejandro Caña, in the men’s category, with a time of 1:09:06, and Amanda Lanetoft, in the women’s category, with a time of 1:25:06.

Out of the total number of runners, 789 were women, and 370 foreigners from 30 countries across Europe, America, Africa and Asia. Among them were runners from Canada, the UK and USA, Argentina, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Morocco, South Africa and China.

Along with a record number of participants, the event also broke its record for volunteer participation, with 300 people taking part, compared to 250 in 2024 and 150 the previous year.

In addition to its main sponsor, the property developer Top Gestión, the event received support from various local businesses.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 The pull of the south of Spain
  2. 2 The Malaga village celebrating its heritage with roasted chestnuts this weekend
  3. 3 Founder of iconic El Pimpi in Malaga wins top national honour
  4. 4 From living rough on the streets to working in a top-flight restaurant
  5. 5 British community in southern Spain to honour and remember wartime fallen
  6. 6 Second burst waterpipe in a fortnight in eastern Costa del Sol village damages homes
  7. 7 Torremolinos launches preventative campaign against processionary caterpillar infestation
  8. 8 Last-gasp equaliser sparks fan fury as Malaga CF throw away victory yet again
  9. 9 PAUZA: a culinary bridge between Nordic sophistication and Argentinian passion
  10. 10 UK Honours presented to recipients in southern Spain

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Fuengirola half marathon attracts record number of runners once again

Fuengirola half marathon attracts record number of runners once again