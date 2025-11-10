Fuengirola half marathon attracts record number of runners once again

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Monday, 10 November 2025, 10:34 Share

More than 2,500 runners participated in the half marathon in Fuengirola on Sunday, an event that, as in previous years, attracted both amateur and experienced runners. The route began at the fairground and continued through the town, passing by the Puente de la Armada, Sohail castle, the bullring, the promenade and back to the fairground area for the post-race celebration and presentation ceremony.

The race was won by Alejandro Caña, in the men’s category, with a time of 1:09:06, and Amanda Lanetoft, in the women’s category, with a time of 1:25:06.

Out of the total number of runners, 789 were women, and 370 foreigners from 30 countries across Europe, America, Africa and Asia. Among them were runners from Canada, the UK and USA, Argentina, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Morocco, South Africa and China.

Along with a record number of participants, the event also broke its record for volunteer participation, with 300 people taking part, compared to 250 in 2024 and 150 the previous year.

In addition to its main sponsor, the property developer Top Gestión, the event received support from various local businesses.