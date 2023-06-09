Anne Hernández receives her MBE from British Ambassador The retired university lecturer was honoured in recognition of her service to British nationals in Spain

Well-known Mijas Costa-based resident Anne Hernández received her MBE from British Ambassador Hugh Elliott at a ceremony attended by close friends and family on Wednesday. Anne was awarded the special honour in recognition of her services to British nationals in Spain in 2021.

The retired university lecturer, who said "you could have knocked me down with a feather" on hearing she had been awarded the MBE, received her medal in Mijas in preference to Windsor Castle or the Embassy in Madrid.

"It's an absolute honour to receive this, not just personally, but on behalf of my association Brexpats in Spain," Anne told SUR in English.