'Ambitious' new theatre and cultural centre in Fuengirola moves step closer to reality It will consist of five floors and will include a 400-seat theatre, which can be divided into two auditoriums, along with exhibition halls, classrooms and communal spaces

The creation of the new theatre and cultural centre in Fuengirola moved a step closer to reality this week after the town hall revealed that the drafting of the project has now been awarded. The theatre and artistic space has been designed by architect Cristóbal Pérez, whose proposal will use sustainable and energy-efficient materials.

The new facility, which will be constructed with materials such as GRC (glass fibre reinforced concrete), will consist of five floors and will include a 400-seat theatre, which can be divided into two auditoriums, along with exhibition halls, classrooms and communal spaces. It will be constructed on a 1,300 square metre plot of land where the town’s museum is currently located.

The town’s mayor, Ana Mula said, “The theatre is an “ambitious and avant-garde design” that is very much in line with the dynamic image of the New Fuengirola.”

Ana Mula announces the new theatre will soon become a reality. / Sur

The mayor went on to say that, once the final construction planning had been received, work on the centre would begin “as soon as possible”.

“In this way, we continue to advance in this exciting project. Fuengirola is culture and avant-garde. Soon we will have in our town one more space to host more cultural shows where we can continue to train people in a multitude of artistic disciplines,” Mula concluded.