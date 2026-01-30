Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Water restored to 1,500 homes in Mijas Golf after heavy rain causes burst pipe

Acosol deployed water tankers as landslides damaged supply network

José Carlos García

Mijas

Friday, 30 January 2026, 12:34

Water supply has been restored to some 1,500 homes in the Mijas Golf area following a major pipe burst caused by recent heavy rainfall.

Public water company Acosol was forced to deploy two water tankers to the residential estate on Thursday after many residents had been left without service since Wednesday morning.

According to Acosol, the interruption was triggered by a landslide that displaced a slope, causing a main network pipe to fracture. Although engineers attempted to fix the damage immediately, the complexity of the repair meant service was not fully restored until 6pm on Thursday.

The impact varied across the estate depending on the location of properties and whether individual developments were equipped with backup cisterns. While residents in the Mijitas Pueblo area were seen queuing for water at the tankers, Acosol reported "little use" at other distribution points where domestic tanks had mitigated the shortage.

The incident is the latest in a series of infrastructure failures following the recent storms. Early on Tuesday, two separate supply pipes burst in Mijas Pueblo and the Valtocado district, leaving more than 800 residents without water for several hours.

In neighbouring Fuengirola, two further breakdowns were recorded in the River Park and La Yesera areas. While these incidents did not result in a loss of supply, the burst in Torreblanca caused material damage, with floodwater entering several homes and car parks.

  7. 7 Status: approved

