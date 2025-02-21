Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Fabienne Paques at a previous charity dinner. SUR
ACE animal shelter announces spring fundraising event in Mijas
Community spirit

ACE animal shelter announces spring fundraising event in Mijas

Founded in 1999 by Fabienne Paques and her husband, the shelter has since rescued and rehomed more than 31,000 dogs and cats

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Friday, 21 February 2025, 10:34

The ACE/SHIN animal shelter in Mijas will hold its spring fundraising dinner at the La Sierra restaurant in Mijas Costa on Saturday 29 March.

The event, which starts at 7pm, includes a glass of cava and canapés on arrival, a three-course dinner (vegan option available) and entertainment supplied by Costa favourite Ricky Lavazza. There will also be a grand raffle with prizes donated by local businesses and individuals.

Sponsored by The Costa Connection Magazine and Ibex Insurance, tickets cost 49.00 euros (11 euros of which will be donated to the charity). Tickets are available from the restaurant or from the Ibex insurance office in Fuengirola. Likewise, reservations, which are recommended due to limited availability, can be made by phoning 711039124 or 647647671.

Founded in 1999 by Fabienne Paques and her husband, the shelter has since rescued and rehomed more than 31,000 dogs and cats. The shelter is currently taking care of more than 500 canines and over 200 felines.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 These are the Malaga towns and villages where you can watch classic cars in action this weekend
  2. 2 Celebrate Malaga province's 'liquid gold' this coming weekend
  3. 3 This is the exclusive Costa del Sol housing development with prices starting from 640,000 euros
  4. 4 Fourteen Malaga villages face 35 per cent hike in water rates
  5. 5 Restoration of iconic Costa del Sol viewpoint complete
  6. 6 Torremolinos lines up series of activities to mark Andalucía Day which is celebrated on 28 February
  7. 7 Andalusian regional government to meet Costa Tropical farmers to tackle avocado pest
  8. 8 International experts continue tour of Costa del Sol caves
  9. 9 More than 200 runners sign up in first 48 hours for Estepona's coastal half marathon
  10. 10 Top designers head to Malaga for flamenco fashion show

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish ACE animal shelter announces spring fundraising event in Mijas