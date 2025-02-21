ACE animal shelter announces spring fundraising event in Mijas

Tony Bryant Mijas Friday, 21 February 2025, 10:34 Compartir

The ACE/SHIN animal shelter in Mijas will hold its spring fundraising dinner at the La Sierra restaurant in Mijas Costa on Saturday 29 March.

The event, which starts at 7pm, includes a glass of cava and canapés on arrival, a three-course dinner (vegan option available) and entertainment supplied by Costa favourite Ricky Lavazza. There will also be a grand raffle with prizes donated by local businesses and individuals.

Sponsored by The Costa Connection Magazine and Ibex Insurance, tickets cost 49.00 euros (11 euros of which will be donated to the charity). Tickets are available from the restaurant or from the Ibex insurance office in Fuengirola. Likewise, reservations, which are recommended due to limited availability, can be made by phoning 711039124 or 647647671.

Founded in 1999 by Fabienne Paques and her husband, the shelter has since rescued and rehomed more than 31,000 dogs and cats. The shelter is currently taking care of more than 500 canines and over 200 felines.