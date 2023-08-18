Four hundred runners expected to pound the streets of Mijas this Sunday

Tony Bryant Compartir Copiar enlace

Around 400 runners are expected to participate in the Carrera Feria de Mijas on Sunday 20 August, a family race now in its 43rd year. The race is organised as a prelude to the fair, held in honour of the town’s patron, Virgen de la Peña, in Mijas Pueblo between 5 and 10 September.

The event, which begins in Plaza Virgen de la Peña at 10am, is open to anyone, and as in previous years, it is expected to attract both seasoned athletes and fun runners from all over the province.

The race, which will offer different circuits, the longest of which is 4.2 kilometres, is organised by the sports department of the town hall, and although online registration has now closed, those wishing to participate can sign up on the day.

The race will be followed by a presentation ceremony, where trophies and medals will be award to the first three classified in each category. Decathlon Mijas will also present gift vouchers for the winners of the male and female categories of the main race.

“Our town will once again host this traditional race with which we start the countdown to our patron saint festivities. It is a very familiar sporting event in which people of all ages can participate, since we adapt the distances to each category,” councillor for sport, Tamara Vera, explained.