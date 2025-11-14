Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The marijuana and hashish seized in Mijas and Manilva. Guardia Civil
Crime

More than 50 kilos of marijuana and hashish seized in police checks on Costa del Sol motorway

The Guardia Civil have detained two men for transporting narcotic substances along the A-7 and AP-7 toll road

Europa Press

Malaga

Friday, 14 November 2025, 17:41

The Guardia Civil have arrested two men driving along the A-7 coastal road in the province of Malaga, in two operations that have led to the seizure of a significant quantity of drugs hidden inside the vehicles they were driving - a total of 54 kilos of marijuana and hashish.

According to a statement issued by the Guardia Civil, the first arrest took place in Mijas, where officers intercepted a vehicle that raised suspicions. After identifying the driver, a 44-year-old man, the officers found a hidden bag in the car containing 20 tablets of hashish, weighing 2,031 grams. The individual was arrested on suspicion of a crime against public health.

The second arrest took place in Manilva, where members of the force's rapid action group (GAR) stopped a car on the AP-7 motorway in the direction of Malaga. The driver, a 38-year-old man, was carrying 52 plastic wrappers, each containing approximately one kilo of marijuana buds, making a total of more than 50 kilograms.

According to the Guardia Civil, both detainees, together with the seized drugs, have been handed over to the judicial authorities.

