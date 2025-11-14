More than 50 kilos of marijuana and hashish seized in police checks on Costa del Sol motorway

Europa Press Malaga Friday, 14 November 2025, 17:41 Share

The Guardia Civil have arrested two men driving along the A-7 coastal road in the province of Malaga, in two operations that have led to the seizure of a significant quantity of drugs hidden inside the vehicles they were driving - a total of 54 kilos of marijuana and hashish.

According to a statement issued by the Guardia Civil, the first arrest took place in Mijas, where officers intercepted a vehicle that raised suspicions. After identifying the driver, a 44-year-old man, the officers found a hidden bag in the car containing 20 tablets of hashish, weighing 2,031 grams. The individual was arrested on suspicion of a crime against public health.

The second arrest took place in Manilva, where members of the force's rapid action group (GAR) stopped a car on the AP-7 motorway in the direction of Malaga. The driver, a 38-year-old man, was carrying 52 plastic wrappers, each containing approximately one kilo of marijuana buds, making a total of more than 50 kilograms.

According to the Guardia Civil, both detainees, together with the seized drugs, have been handed over to the judicial authorities.