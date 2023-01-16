Mercadona is hiring staff across 13 municipalities in Malaga province The Spanish supermarket giant is looking for workers at its main distribution centre in Antequera, as well as positions in many of its stores on the Costa del Sol

New year... new job? If you are looking for work, this might interest you. The Spanish supermarket giant, Mercadona, has kicked off 2023 with an ambitious staff selection process throughout the country.

The chain currently has 233 jobs up for grabs for those who wish to be part of its team. In the case of Malaga, the Valencian company currently has a total of 14 positions open to work in many of the large coastal towns of the province, from east to west. Specifically, the company needs employees for its establishments in Torrox, Nerja, Malaga city, Torremolinos, Vélez-Málaga, Algarrobo, Rincón de la Victoria, Marbella, Fuengirola, Mijas, Manilva, Benalmádena and Estepona.

The different job offers can be consulted on the company's own web site. The portal allows filtering by keywords, type of contract, working day or province where a vacant position is offered, among other options.

“Our goal is to achieve a highly committed team that shares our passion for service excellence and maximum customer satisfaction. We value teamwork, dynamism and critical thinking. We are looking for talent that fits and shares our vision. And for all this we are looking for butchers, fishmongers, cashiers, baker, perfumery, greengrocer, delicatessen, cleaning positions or shelf fillers,” says the web site.

The published job offers do not specify the exact number of contracts to be offered in each municipality in Malaga province, but they are positions for which a minimum of compulsory secondary education (ESO) studies are required, a driving licence (only for delivery positions), "customer service orientation, communication skills and teamwork and the motivation to learn" are also sought.

The selection process - for which no age is specified - is also open to candidates over 45 years of age. The maximum age to work at Mercadona is 66, the mandatory retirement age in Spain. In fact, according to the latest data published by Juan Roig's company in the 2022 annual report, up to 34% of its workers are between the ages of 30 and 49.

One point to keep in mind is that for most of the vacant positions it is not necessary to have previous experience, since it is the supermarket chain itself that is in charge of training its new employees.

In general, the positions offered are based on salaries of 1,507 euros gross per month in the case of full-time jobs, an amount that increases by seniority and is updated according to the annual CPI. In this way, the salary table for 40-hour weekly days (5 working days guaranteeing 2 days off) will be as follows:

Newly hired: 1,507 euros gross per month.

After 2 years: 1,655 euros gross per month.

After 3 years: 1,838 euros gross per month.