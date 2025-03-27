Police investigate 26 people for illegal possession and trafficking of protected animal species in Malaga

Europa Press Malaga Thursday, 27 March 2025, 09:26 Compartir

The Guardia Civil is investigating 26 individuals in Malaga province for crimes against animal welfare, more specifically possession and trafficking of protected species. A total of 17 specimens of protected species such as birds of prey, tortoises, a marmoset monkey, crocodiles, a seashell, a caracal, a flamingo, a parrot, servals, turtle shells and zebra skins have been seized.

The animals were being illegally marketed on the internet without any documentation to prove their origin and authorisation of possession. The suspects were using boats without registration and in breach of safety measures.

Among the 114 administrative infractions for which the suspects are investigated are: hunting during the closed season, outside the allocated quotas and without permission from the land owner; fishing for young fish and for sea anglers; lack of documentation and licences. Some of the traffickers had previously been arrested for similar crimes.

SUR

All of the proceedings relating to the operation have been sent to the environmental prosecutor's office in Malaga.