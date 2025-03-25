March rains boost electricity generation in Malaga by up to a thousandfold

The reservoir at the Conde de Guadalhorce dam, where one of the hydroelectric plants is located.

In addition to tripled water reserves and abundant free irrigation, March's storms have had a positive impact on the supply of electricity in Malaga province. Almost 107,000 households in Malaga, which are supplied with hydroelectric (clean) energy, benefit from the increase in electricity production from 1,270% to 3,354% from 1 January to 21 March.

Hydroelectric production has soared at Malaga's plants, which has the largest production capacity in Andalucía. According to data provided by Spanish energy giant Endesa, electricity production from this ecological and non-polluting source was up to 450 megawatt hours. The upward trend is possible despite the Tajo de la Encantada - the main plant - not being operational due to both modernisation work and the heavy dragging of sediment in the water.

Most of the energy between January and March was produced at the Gobantes reservoir power plant, where the excess water that reached the Conde de Guadalhorce dam was turbined.

Another key figure is the energy reserve, which refers to the amount of water available for energy production when released from dams for irrigation, especially in the summer. It has increased by 18% on average, ensuring the system can continue to supply non-polluting energy in the coming months.

Malaga has the largest number of hydroelectric plants in southern Spain, with 11 power stations providing a combined capacity of 481.46 megawatts. Of these, 360 are supplied by Tajo de la Encantada. The province's hydroelectric production is capable of supplying energy for 106,718 households, that is, a third of all those who at one time or another obtain their electricity from these sources.

The output of Endesa's 175 hydroelectric plants has increased fivefold to 1,000 megawatt hours, while the energy reserve has risen by 76%.

Despite the Tajo de la Encantada being inoperative, the plant has played a major role in cushioning recent floods by reducing the strong runoffs and the damage to the towns located downstream, such as Cártama. "The Tajo has meant that the floods have not gone any further," experts said.