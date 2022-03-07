March will be a wet month, according to weather models for Spain But will it be like March 2018, when it rained for 19 consecutive days and put an end to the drought?

Malaga province is still desperate for rain, and according to European and Amercian weather models there may not be long to wait: they agree, although with variations on quantity and dates, that an isolated high level depression or an isolated cold low can be expected next week (between 14 and 16 March), bringing between 30 and 50 litres per square metre of rain.

The Spanish Met Office (Aemet), however, says it is still too far off to predict the amount of rainfall reliably, and José Luis Escudero, who writes the Tormentas y Rayos blog on SUR, also says the situation could change. “I don’t even want to look at the models because they vary so much; we’re not going to know with any certainty until four days beforehand,” he says.

Will it be like March 2018, when it rained for 19 consecutive days and put an end to the drought? “We will know what to expect from Wednesday, but we need good rain, not torrential like the 140 litres that fell in one hour in Alicante,” says Escudero, referring to last weekend when there was serious flooding in some places.