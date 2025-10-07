Suspect who allegedly shot dead 25-year-old Swedish rapper on Costa del Sol provisionally jailed without bail

Irene Quirante Malaga Tuesday, 7 October 2025, 11:04 Share

The suspect who allegedly shot dead 25-year-old Swedish rapper Hamza Karimi (Hamko) has been provisionally jailed without bail after invoking his right not to testify.

According to sources, the 38-year-old detainee will initially be investigated for committing murder. If that charge is ultimately upheld, he will be tried by a jury.

The incident happened at around 2.30pm on Friday, 3 October. One of the security cameras on Calle José Banús, where the victim was found seriously injured, captured the young man smoking a cigarette while talking on the phone.

The suspect got out of a vehicle when he saw his target. He crossed the street pretending that he was also talking on his mobile phone and, when he was close to the victim, he pulled out a gun and fired more than ten shots, several of which hit the rapper.

The suspect fled once the badly wounded victim crawled inside the establishment in front of which he had been smoking. However, the rapid intervention of the police led to his arrest before he could leave the town.

The cooperation of witnesses who had had time to see the vehicle's number plate was also essential.

The National Police are now investigating whether the victim was linked to Swedish organised crime, suspecting that the incident could be part of a new settling of scores on the Costa del Sol.