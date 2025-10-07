Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Josele
Crime

Suspect who allegedly shot dead 25-year-old Swedish rapper on Costa del Sol provisionally jailed without bail

The 38-year-old arrested in connection with the broad-daylight killing invoked his right not to testify during a court appearance in Marbella

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Tuesday, 7 October 2025, 11:04

The suspect who allegedly shot dead 25-year-old Swedish rapper Hamza Karimi (Hamko) has been provisionally jailed without bail after invoking his right not to testify.

According to sources, the 38-year-old detainee will initially be investigated for committing murder. If that charge is ultimately upheld, he will be tried by a jury.

The incident happened at around 2.30pm on Friday, 3 October. One of the security cameras on Calle José Banús, where the victim was found seriously injured, captured the young man smoking a cigarette while talking on the phone.

The suspect got out of a vehicle when he saw his target. He crossed the street pretending that he was also talking on his mobile phone and, when he was close to the victim, he pulled out a gun and fired more than ten shots, several of which hit the rapper.

The suspect fled once the badly wounded victim crawled inside the establishment in front of which he had been smoking. However, the rapid intervention of the police led to his arrest before he could leave the town.

The cooperation of witnesses who had had time to see the vehicle's number plate was also essential.

The National Police are now investigating whether the victim was linked to Swedish organised crime, suspecting that the incident could be part of a new settling of scores on the Costa del Sol.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Benalmádena reaffirms its commitment to the Spanish flag
  2. 2 Advanced implantology and honesty: the hallmark of Baca Dental Studio
  3. 3 Classic tourist resorts and much more: Torremolinos and Benalmádena
  4. 4 Fourth straight defeat for Malaga CF as red card sparks total second-half meltdown
  5. 5 Holiday home favourites, then and now: Marbella, Mijas and Fuengirola
  6. 6 Virtual reality brings Titanic Experience to the heart of Seville
  7. 7 Moving to Spain? 7 questions that could save you money
  8. 8 Eastern Costa del Sol bar raises 2,000 for local breast cancer charity
  9. 9 Malaga, a city centre unrecognisable 40 years on
  10. 10 Axarquía company wins gold medal at World Beer Awards 2025

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Suspect who allegedly shot dead 25-year-old Swedish rapper on Costa del Sol provisionally jailed without bail

Suspect who allegedly shot dead 25-year-old Swedish rapper on Costa del Sol provisionally jailed without bail