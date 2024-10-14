Young man dies after being hit by vehicle on A-7 motorway on Costa del Sol

Europa Press Marbella Monday, 14 October 2024, 09:27 | Updated 09:37h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A 35-year-old man has died after being hit by a vehicle on the A-7 motorway near Marbella on the Costa del Sol, according to the emergency services coordination centre 112 Andalucía.

The incident happened at Puerto Banús, on the Estepona-bound carriageway, at around 8.50pm hours on Sunday 13 October, when the 112 emergency line operators received a distress call alerting them to a pedestrian who had been struck and was trapped under a vehicle.

Control centre staff immediately sent a mobile intensive care ambulance, Guardia Civil traffic police and the Marbella fire brigade to the location.

Medical professionals could do nothing to save the life of the victim, who was declared dead at the scene.