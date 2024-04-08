Thirty-year-old man and his father accused of murdering his mother's boyfriend in Marbella

Juan Cano Malaga Monday, 8 April 2024, 17:13 Compartir Copiar enlace

A 30-year-old man faces 17 years behind bars in prison after allegedly stabbing his mother's boyfriend to death in Marbella.

The prosecution is also asking for the same sentence to be handed down to the man's father, who was allegedly in on the plot. The accused had a "bad relationship" with the woman's new partner and it forced the woman and her boyfriend to move temporarily to Ojén, as they had lived in the same building in the Miraflores neighbourhood of Marbella.

On the day he was killed, the woman had gone to see her partner at his former house. The accused spotted him and left the house armed with a kitchen knife "with the intention of ending the life" of the man, according to the indictment. He allegedly approached the victim as he was about to leave the building's entrance and, "in accordance with the plan they had previously established", the father pushed the man, causing him to lose his balance. The son then allegedly stabbed him in the chest at around 1.40pm on 15 June 2022.

The prosecution claimed the victim was unable to defend himself. He staggered some 53 metres until he collapsed and died. He left behind four siblings who the public prosecutor's office is asking to be compensated to the sum of 20,000 euros.