Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Thirty-year-old man and his father accused of murdering his mother&#039;s boyfriend in Marbella
Courts

Thirty-year-old man and his father accused of murdering his mother's boyfriend in Marbella

The public prosecutor's office considers them as co-perpetrators and is requesting they be thrown behind bars for 17 years

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Malaga

Monday, 8 April 2024, 17:13

Compartir

A 30-year-old man faces 17 years behind bars in prison after allegedly stabbing his mother's boyfriend to death in Marbella.

The prosecution is also asking for the same sentence to be handed down to the man's father, who was allegedly in on the plot. The accused had a "bad relationship" with the woman's new partner and it forced the woman and her boyfriend to move temporarily to Ojén, as they had lived in the same building in the Miraflores neighbourhood of Marbella.

On the day he was killed, the woman had gone to see her partner at his former house. The accused spotted him and left the house armed with a kitchen knife "with the intention of ending the life" of the man, according to the indictment. He allegedly approached the victim as he was about to leave the building's entrance and, "in accordance with the plan they had previously established", the father pushed the man, causing him to lose his balance. The son then allegedly stabbed him in the chest at around 1.40pm on 15 June 2022.

The prosecution claimed the victim was unable to defend himself. He staggered some 53 metres until he collapsed and died. He left behind four siblings who the public prosecutor's office is asking to be compensated to the sum of 20,000 euros.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Kingsway Tunnel celebrates 1st birthday
  2. 2 Fuengirola neighbourhood to welcome spring with colourful street party
  3. 3 Patriotic English gear up for large-scale shindig in Benalmádena to honour St George
  4. 4 A chance to visit the Malaga waterfalls that sparkle after the first spring rains
  5. 5 Meet the Malaga teenager who went viral for wanting to be a goat farmer
  6. 6 This is when local people registered in the town can travel on Benalmádena's cable car for free
  7. 7 Anti-climax as 120th anniversary celebration ends in stalemate for Malaga CF
  8. 8 Fuengirola becomes better connected after joining local travel consortium
  9. 9 A musical journey from Hamburg and Ibiza to Malaga
  10. 10 Mijas to reduce risk of forest fires with controlled burning of dried vegetation and shrubland

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad