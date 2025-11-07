Marbella explores new business opportunities at World Travel Market in London
Director general of tourism, Laura Arce, held over 40 meetings with tourism professionals to strengthen ties with the UK during the three-day international trade fair
London
Friday, 7 November 2025, 14:02
Marbella has opened up new business opportunities at the World Travel Market (WTM) in London. The town hall's director general of tourism, Laura de Arce, held more than forty professional meetings with which she hopes to strengthen the destination's leadership in the United Kingdom during the three-day fair.
Meetings took place at the Costa del Sol stand at the Excel exhibition centre, although they were also present at the Andalucía stand. Arce explained that she has established contacts with Conde Nast UK, Expedia, Hosteltur, HotelBeds, Amadeus, Travellyze, Lotus, content creators and wedding planners, among many other professionals.
Arce highlighted that the fair was also used to advance meetings with other markets including Southeast Asia. "We are going to strengthen existing ties with the American and Arab markets".
On the last day of the WTM, Marbella representatives gave a presentation to premium travel agencies, organised by the Spanish Luxury Association, consisting of a working breakfast, followed by a networking and destination information session, in which attendees were able to interact and learn more about Marbella, highlighting its tourist attractions and the opportunities it offers.
Arce highlighted the importance of the British market for tourism and pointed out that in 2024 the town received 120,000 tourists from the UK who stayed in hotels. These visitors generated a total of 500,000 overnight stays in Marbella. "They are the first in the international ranking of tourists, only surpassed by national clients, which in this same period exceeded 200,000 visitors and 565,000 overnight stays," she explained.
Rincón de la Victoria sells itself at WTM as a unique destination
Rincón de la Victoria's councillor for tourism, Antonio José Martín, also held various meetings at the Costa del Sol stand with representatives from the sector to establish lines of work. "We have met with Kayak, with the international association of influencers and content creators (TBEX), British Airways Holidays and we continue with a work agenda with local companies such as Añoreta Resort to address the golf and sports sector," he said. Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, stressed the importance of "attending these international meetings that allow us to promote ourselves as a unique destination by offering our excellent weather conditions for sports, a heritage and cultural offer, gastronomy and a town to live in and relax with an unbeatable quality of life".