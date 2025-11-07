Marbella explores new business opportunities at World Travel Market in London

Pilar Martínez London Friday, 7 November 2025, 14:02 Share

Marbella has opened up new business opportunities at the World Travel Market (WTM) in London. The town hall's director general of tourism, Laura de Arce, held more than forty professional meetings with which she hopes to strengthen the destination's leadership in the United Kingdom during the three-day fair.

Meetings took place at the Costa del Sol stand at the Excel exhibition centre, although they were also present at the Andalucía stand. Arce explained that she has established contacts with Conde Nast UK, Expedia, Hosteltur, HotelBeds, Amadeus, Travellyze, Lotus, content creators and wedding planners, among many other professionals.

Arce highlighted that the fair was also used to advance meetings with other markets including Southeast Asia. "We are going to strengthen existing ties with the American and Arab markets".

On the last day of the WTM, Marbella representatives gave a presentation to premium travel agencies, organised by the Spanish Luxury Association, consisting of a working breakfast, followed by a networking and destination information session, in which attendees were able to interact and learn more about Marbella, highlighting its tourist attractions and the opportunities it offers.

Arce highlighted the importance of the British market for tourism and pointed out that in 2024 the town received 120,000 tourists from the UK who stayed in hotels. These visitors generated a total of 500,000 overnight stays in Marbella. "They are the first in the international ranking of tourists, only surpassed by national clients, which in this same period exceeded 200,000 visitors and 565,000 overnight stays," she explained.