Worker dies after construction site fall in Marbella The 53-year-old was working on Avenida de Aragón, in the Artola area, this Friday morning, when he fell from a height

A 53-year-old man died this Friday morning, 11 November, after suffering a fall while working on a construction site in Marbella, 112 Andalucía has reported.

A caller informed the emergency services control room of the accident, which happened when a worker fell from a height at around 9.45am on Avenida de Aragón on the Marbesa residential development in the Artola area.

National Police, an ambulance crew and Marbella Local Police attended, but police sources confirmed the death of a 53-year-old man at the scene of the accident and passed details of the incident to the health and safety inspectorate.