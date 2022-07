Worker dies in Marbella construction site accident Emergency services said the incident happened this Friday morning at a building site on Avenida Diego Velázquez

The 112 Andalucía emergency services control room has reported that a 40-year-old worker has died in an accident at a construction site on Avenida Diego Velázquez in Marbella. The incident happened at around 9.50 this morning, Friday 8 July, when the employee fell and hit the pump of a concrete mixer.

Witnesses quickly alerted the emergency services, but health workers were unable to save the man.

Local and National Police are investigating the accident.