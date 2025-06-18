Construction work on Marbella lighthouse project enters its final phase

María Albarral Marbella Wednesday, 18 June 2025, 14:47 Compartir

The construction work on the Faro de Marbella (the town's lighthouse) project is coming to an end. After several months of delay, the town hall has announced that the process has entered the final stretch and that the extension of the deadline has ensured "substantial improvement of the initial project".

According to local councillor Diego López, the renovation, which began in February 2024, "not only responds to the need to conserve and structurally consolidate the building, but also facilitates new social and cultural uses that will benefit residents and visitors and revitalise a key area of the town centre". "This type of intervention requires rigour and technical solvency," he added, stressing the importance of extending the deadline when necessary to ensure proper execution of the project.

The updated project also increased the initial budget by almost 47%. The investment facilitates the refurbishment of the building, improvement of accesses, energy efficiency and better integration of the surrounding landscape. López said that, in addition, there were unforeseen technical issues during the work, as well as newly established heritage criteria, which led to some adjustments.

The area surrounding the lighthouse is also being adapted in order to become more functional, accessible and versatile, taking into account urban mobility and sustainability criteria. The project includes a paved surface that will facilitate the organisation of activities and reduce maintenance costs. Furthermore, the incorporation of additional landscaping improvements is not ruled out, in response to suggestions made by residents. "The investment reaffirms the local government's firm commitment to transformative interventions that contribute to revitalising public spaces and preserving heritage," said López.