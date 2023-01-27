Work starts on Trapiche del Prado care home for the elderly MARBELLA The project also includes the restoration of the historic building in Marbella, which will be converted into an information centre

More than three decades have passed since Mateo Álvarez expressed his wish for a home for the elderly to be built on the land at Trapiche which he donated to the council in February 1992, but it is finally becoming a reality. On Monday the mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, provided details of the project at a meeting with local residents, representatives of the senior care sector and associations. She explained that the new home will have room for 150 residents and the historical building which exists on the site will be restored as an information centre.

There are two separate parts to this project, and they will be carried out simultaneously. One is for the residential home and the other for the restoration of the Trapiche del Prado, which is classified by the regional government as an Andalusian Heritage building.

Fernando Gómez Huete, from the architectural firm which has drawn up the plans, said work has already begun on the care home, and soundings are currently being carried out on the Trapiche del Prado at the request of the Junta de Andalucía's Ministry of Culture.

For Mateo Álvarez's family, this dream is finally coming true. "Vandals looted everything. They took the doors, even the roof tiles. They took everything they possibly could. We have had so many meetings over the years, the first stone was laid, then a company went bankrupt. I thought I would never see this day," said Fernando Martín, Álvarez's nephew, who used to spend summers at the house as a child.

The project will cost 10 million euros and is being part-financed by EU Feder funds.