Work starts on major improvement to sewerage system on western strip of Costa del Sol

Work has begun on a new sewerage system for San Pedro Alcántara on the western strip of theCosta del Sol, with an investment of 1.1 million euros from the Andalusian regional government and a completion period of five months. The work involves laying the sewerage pipes that currently run along the beach and which, once the project is completed, will be buried four metres below the Paseo Marítimo.

"It is much needed and will provide a definitive solution to an area that was particularly affected by the storm of 2021, which caused a pipe to burst and waste water to be discharged into the sea", said mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz.

The work involves diverting the approximately one kilometre of collectors which currently run along the beach. 500 metres will be pumped and another 500 metres will run along Avenida Carlos Cano from Avenida de La Coruña, where it will connect with Las Petunias pumping station to La Pesquera roundabout on Avenida del Mediterráneo.

Drought

From there it will link up with the current integral sewerage system on the beach. Sewerage collectors on a 280-metre section of the pipe on Avenida de la Familia Vargas will also need to be modified. The project is due to be completed by spring 2024, ahead of next year’s peak holiday season.

In addition to the integral drainage works on the Costa del Sol, the regional minister, Carmen Crespo, highlighted the water works planned by the regional government in Malaga province with an investment of 300 million euros, of which 50 million are earmarked for the Costa del Sol in view of the ongoing drought crisis.

Crespo referred to the work on the Marbella drinking water treatment plant , the preliminary project for which has been drawn up by the public water board Acosol and which will be financed by the Andalusian regional government to allocate around 35 million euros "to improve the quality of water on the whole of the Costa del Sol". Crespo also stressed that "the Andalusian regional government is working on the extension of desalination in this area of Malaga to go from six cubic hectometres to 12 cubic hectometres ".

Crespo added that the regional government is currently finalising a draft project for works on the Costa del Sol and the Gibralmedina dam which she said will benefit "two of the driest areas of Spain, the Costa del Sol and Campo de Gibraltar".