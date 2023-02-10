Work to restore Marbella's Alameda gardens starts The local town hall says it has taken advice for the project which is due to last until Easter, but some residents and opposition politicians are nervous

The council in Marbella has started work on refurbishing the popular Alameda gardens in the centre of the town.

On Thursday this week, the councillor for Works and Parks and Gardens, Diego López, outlined the details of the project, which includes cleaning and restoring the walls, benches and street furniture, as well as the pruning and replanting of some of the lush vegetation.

The work on the plants and flowerbeds has already led to controversy, especially work on the trees, which has aroused the most suspicion among residents' groups and political parties who have spoken out against them. López explained that four engineers had drawn up a technical report beforehand.

The work will run until Easter with the aim of "adding value to a historic corner of the town that dates back to the 18th century".

A total of 3,850 shrubs and fifty palm trees will be planted "to continue preserving this lush parkland in the town centre", added the councillor.

Head of the Parks and Gardens Technical Unit, Antonio Sarmiento, indicated that the technical report "has taken into account the idiosyncrasies of a unique garden in which any action has to be researched and measured".

The study states that most of the trees can be maintained without difficulty or with some measures taken, such as shoring up or reducing the number of branches to prevent breakage, although there are three acacias which are in doubt.

In addition to the work on the vegetation, the two fountains will be completely restored as will the ornate tiled benches.