Work to replace drains aims to stop Nueva Andalucía flooding

Infrastructure
Sections
Highlight
María Albarral
Marbella
Friday, 2 August 2024, 14:05
Opciones para compartir
Marbella town hall has begun a first stage of work to solve flooding problems in the Nueva Andalucía area in Marbella.
The work, starting in Urbanización Marbella Country Club, involves renewing infrastructure along the bed of El Ángel stream, including a pipeline for wastewater and another for rainwater to replace the existing pipe that is frequently blocked.
A second phase of the scheme, which affects some 1,500 residents in areas such as Costabella, El Rosario and Hacienda Las Chapas, will start in October.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.