Councillors visited the works in Nueva Andalucía this week. Josele
Work to replace drains aims to stop Nueva Andalucía flooding
A second phase of the scheme, which affects some 1,500 residents in areas such as Costabella, El Rosario and Hacienda Las Chapas, will start in October

María Albarral

Marbella

Friday, 2 August 2024, 14:05

Marbella town hall has begun a first stage of work to solve flooding problems in the Nueva Andalucía area in Marbella.

The work, starting in Urbanización Marbella Country Club, involves renewing infrastructure along the bed of El Ángel stream, including a pipeline for wastewater and another for rainwater to replace the existing pipe that is frequently blocked.

A second phase of the scheme, which affects some 1,500 residents in areas such as Costabella, El Rosario and Hacienda Las Chapas, will start in October.

