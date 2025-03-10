Female attacker and victim arrested after glass attack in Marbella nightclub

Two women, 30 and 31, were arrested in Marbella on 7 March after an attack that allegedly happened at a local night club at around 3am. One of the women apparently assaulted the other and slashed her face ith a glass. The victim was also arrested for refusing to obey investigating police officers when they asked her to identify herself.

On the night of the incident, the nightclub's head of security reported a brawl between two women to the emergency services.

Upon arrival, the National Police mobilised the 061 emergency ambulance service, as they saw that one of the women was bleeding. The paramedics attended to the victim and took her to the Hospital Costa del Sol for treatment where she had stitches, before being transferred to a hospital in Malaga city where she was seen by a specialist.

The alleged assailant was taken to the police headquarters to be handed over to the relevant judicial authority. However, the police also reported the injured woman, as she was undocumented and allegedly refused to comply with the orders of the officers.