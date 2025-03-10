Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Female attacker and victim arrested after glass attack in Marbella nightclub
112 incident

Female attacker and victim arrested after glass attack in Marbella nightclub

The attacked woman, who had to be treated for her facial injuries at the Hospital Costa del Sol and later in Malaga city, was also detained by police officers

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Monday, 10 March 2025, 16:25

Two women, 30 and 31, were arrested in Marbella on 7 March after an attack that allegedly happened at a local night club at around 3am. One of the women apparently assaulted the other and slashed her face ith a glass. The victim was also arrested for refusing to obey investigating police officers when they asked her to identify herself.

On the night of the incident, the nightclub's head of security reported a brawl between two women to the emergency services.

Upon arrival, the National Police mobilised the 061 emergency ambulance service, as they saw that one of the women was bleeding. The paramedics attended to the victim and took her to the Hospital Costa del Sol for treatment where she had stitches, before being transferred to a hospital in Malaga city where she was seen by a specialist.

The alleged assailant was taken to the police headquarters to be handed over to the relevant judicial authority. However, the police also reported the injured woman, as she was undocumented and allegedly refused to comply with the orders of the officers.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Fuengirola injects 11 million euros from budget surplus to complete Mercacentro market project
  2. 2 Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez reveals defence spending plan
  3. 3 Late double ensures nightmare finish for Malaga CF
  4. 4 Cordoba province brings its delights to the Costa del Sol
  5. 5 Guadalteba: History hidden in a valley a short distance from Ronda
  6. 6 Not just a kiss
  7. 7 Marbella FC part ways with Sergio Castel after just one month at the club
  8. 8 Top figures of flamenco head to Soho theatre in Malaga
  9. 9 International schools and colleges to share views during SUR in English education forum
  10. 10 Man arrested on suspicion of forgery on the Rock

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Female attacker and victim arrested after glass attack in Marbella nightclub