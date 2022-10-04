Wildfire declared in Istán, next to the La Concepción reservoir Plan Infoca has sent two helicopters and more than thirty forest firefighters to the area

The Junta de Andalucía’s Plan Infoca brigade declared a forest fire this Monday evening, shortly before 6.30pm in the Malaga municipality of Istán, next to the La Concepción reservoir.

Two semi-heavy helicopters are working in the area, along with 31 forest firefighters, two operations technicians, an environmental agent and a fire engine.

Traditionally the period of high risk of forest fires in Andalucía runs from 1 June to 15 October, so it is not uncommon for there to be fires at this time of year. During the high risk period, it is prohibited to light fires and the circulation of motor vehicles in forest spaces remains in force.