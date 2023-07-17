More volunteers sought for 24-hour surveillance of Marbella loggerhead turtle nesting site, and this is how you can sign up Environmental officers are monitoring the temperature of the sixty eggs, which will take between 45 and 60 days to hatch

A call for volunteers has gone out to provide 24-hour surveillance of the 60 eggs that a loggerhead turtle laid on the Nueva Andalucía beach in Marbella last week. The eggs will take 45 to 60 days to hatch, so 24-hour surveillance is necessary to make sure that they are kept at the right temperature and given the best possible care.

Local association Produnas has set up a volunteer system along with the Aula del Mar Foundation and the Marbella town hall. So far more than 100 people have signed up and it is hoped that the list will continue to grow in order to cover all shifts.

In the early morning of the 8 July, a loggerhead sea turtle chose, for only the second time ever, a beach in Marbella to nest. It did so on the town’s Nueva Andalucía beach, next to the Guadalpín Banús hotel, where 60 of the 69 eggs it laid now remain. The other nine have been transferred to the Bioparc zoological centre in Fuengirola for a closer control before they hatch.

Since then, the four by six metre space around the eggs has a 24-hour surveillance system with environmental agents and volunteers taking it in turns to keep guard. The temperature of the 60 eggs is being monitored daily be the Junta de Andalucía using a mobile application and SUR has learned that the temperature should not exceed 29C.

Anyone interested in volunteering must complete an online form via the Produnas website, indicating name, surname, ID number, email address and telephone number as well as the time that the interested party is able to offer. A minimum of one hour must be given but there is no maximum time limit. "Groups can come and take it in turns to watch while they enjoy a day at the beach", they explain on the website.

All those who take part will have parking spaces available near the surveillance area. In addition, the Mistral beach bar, located right next to the marquee that protects the area, is offering drinks for one euro for the volunteers, who will be sent a accreditation card.

According to Produnas, they must comply with the guidelines of the Junta de Andalucía and the environmental agents who help in the surveillance and monitoring of the nest, now covered to protect them from the high temperatures.

The last time a loggerhead turtle chose the Costa del Sol to nest was in Fuengirola in summer 2020. However, on that occasion, a risk of flooding in the area meant that the nest was transferred to Marbella’s Calahonda beach.

That time the eggs began to hatch on the night of 22 September and in total 60 of the 72 hatched. Produnas was involved in the operation on that occasion, which they said at the time was "very successful".

Nueva Andalucía beach, which is very close to Puerto Banús, is busy with tourists at this time of year. As the eggs are covered up it is not immediately clear what is going on and Produnas have said that the activity attracts a lot of curious people.” However, they added: "A lot of people come to ask what the display is all about. So far we haven't had any problems and everything is working properly,".

Volunteer registration will remain open until the eggs hatch, which can be done here.