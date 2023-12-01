Villa Tiberio to host 13th Christmas gala dinner in aid of Cudeca The event, for which Italian restaurateur Sandro Morelli has created a special festive menu, will be held on Sunday 17 December and will present some of the coast’s top artists, along with a charity auction and a firework display

Restaurateur Sandro Morelli is joining forces with the Cudeca Foundation for the 13th Charity Christmas Gala Dinner at his Villa Tiberio Restaurant on Marbella’s ‘golden mile’ on Sunday 17 December. Guests will enjoy welcome cocktails from 7.30pm, along with a spectacular fire work display, which will be provided by the Italian businessman, who has raised more than 197,000 euros for Cudeca since he began hosting the charity nights in 2011.

The event, for which Morelli has created a special festive menu, will include various live performances by some of the coast’s top artists, including Mr Maph, Mama Cath and the Soul Sisters and Stelvis, among others. There will also be a raffle and an auction to help boost the funds.

Last year’s even raised more than 15,000 euros, and Morelli is hoping to beat that figure this year. Tickets cost 75 euros, 25 euros of which will be donated to Cudeca.

Reservations can be made on 952 771 799, or by email info@villatiberio.com