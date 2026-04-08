Marbella's March unemployment figure falls by 12.78%, dropping below 7,000 people

The number of jobseekers in Marbella for March stood at 6,978 people.

José Carlos García Marbella Wednesday, 8 April 2026, 10:35 Share

Marbella registered a total of 6,978 unemployed people in March, according to data published by Andalucía's employment service (SAE). This figure represents a decrease of 250 unemployed workers compared to February, a reduction of 3.58 per cent.

Compared to the same month last year, the number of unemployed has also decreased by 1,023 jobseekers, equivalent to a 12.78 per cent drop compared to March 2025.

During the same period, a total of 4,763 contracts were formalised, representing an increase of 1,276 compared to the previous month. Of the total number of contracts recorded, 3,545 were permanent and 1,218 were temporary ones.

"How the jobs market has evolved during this period coincides with an increase in economic activity associated with the celebration of Holy Week, especially in sectors such as hospitality, tourism and retail," explained Marbella council's director-general for employment and entrepreneurship, Alejandro Freijo.

Going in order, the provinces of Cadiz, Seville and Malaga led the decline in unemployment across Spain. In the Costa del Sol province there are 108,567 people registered as jobseekers, 11,764 fewer than at this time last year.