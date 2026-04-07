Malaga province traffic: A-357 in Pizarra closes following van-lorry collision with one dead

EUROPA PRESS Tuesday, 7 April 2026, 15:05 Share

One person died on Tuesday after a head-on collision between a lorry loaded with aggregates and a van on the A-357 road in the municipality of Pizarra (Malaga province).

Several witnesses reported the accident at kilometre point 41 in the direction of Ardales at around 11.15am. They said that at least two people were trapped.

The police, the fire brigade, the road maintenance service and medical emergency units attended the scene.

According to sources, the van driver has died. The Coín fire crew rescued the other driver to transfer him to the ambulance. The health services have taken him to Hospital Clínico.

Emergency crews are working at the scene and the road remains closed in both directions. By 2pm, the traffic jams had reached six kilometres. The A-343 provides alternative routes.