Underwater and space tourism summit returns to Marbella Representatives from NASA and the European Space Agency will be participating in the event

The World Underwater and Space Tourism Summit (SUTUS) will return to Marbella in September 2023. Now in its fourth year, this year’s event will take place on 26 September in Marbella and on 28 September in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

Under the title Beyond Borders, SUTUS by Les Roches will explore new territories to approach emerging business models in luxury tourism, with participation of representatives from NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA).

The event will be structured around specific panels of experts on subjects such as the role of the commercial industry, types of flights to space, the profile of the traveller, new territories in the ocean, underwater cultural heritage and sustainability.

Strengthening the Costa del Sol brand

"The space and underwater tourism industry, which is still in its infancy, needs to be supported by professionals who can add value. Extending SUTUS to the Crans-Montana campus in Switzerland will allow us to connect with a new entrepreneurial ecosystem, expand the networking network, and reach more participants. It is a magnificent opportunity for all of us and a source of pride for those of us who 10 years ago dreamed of building an event like this", said Carlos Díez de la Lastra, CEO of Les Roches.

Mano Soler, director of the Les Roches campus in Marbella, stressed that "Marbella is a town that sums up everything that Les Roches is: internationality, dynamism, luxury, and excellence, and it is here that we will have the opening day, because our goal is that SUTUS also contributes to strengthening the Costa del Sol brand".

Soler went on to say, "On that day, the representatives of the most important space agencies in the world and the leaders of the projects that will set the course of tourism in a few years' time will have their eyes set on us".