Two Marbella Local Police officers sent to prison for allegedly sexually assaulting two young women The women, in their twenties, claimed that they were coerced into having sex with the officers in exchange for not reporting their immigration status to authorities

Irene Quirante and Juan Cano Marbella Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Two Marbella Local Police officers have been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting two young women.

Sources at the High Court of Justice of Andalucía (TSJA) confirmed to SUR that the Marbella Local Police officers are being investigated for the possible crimes of sexual assault and bribery, among others.

In the early hours of 12 July, the two policemen were on an undercover patrol near the boundary between Marbella and Estepona when they stopped two South American women and asked them for their documents, however, they could not prove that they were in Spain legally.

Several hours later, they went to a secluded area where the officers, then apparently off duty, allegedly had sex with the women.

According to sources close to the case, the investigation is centred on an audio recording that the women provided when they reporting the incident on 31 July, as one of them recorded all of the conversations she had with one the officers.

Other sources pointed out that the original recording was about three hours long and captured audio right from when the officers intercepted the women until the moment the alleged sexual assault took place. The conversations that can be heard in the recording allegedly correspond to just a few minutes.

The women claimed that they felt coerced into having sex in exchange for allegedly not reporting their immigration status to authorities. The judge found that there may have been "intimidation" involved, as the women said, and that the men had abused their power as police officers.

The policemen were questioned at the special investigation unit for cases affecting family and women, UFAM on Saturday 5 August, where they were read their rights for alleged crimes of sexual assault, among others. That same day they went before a judge at the Marbella magistrates court and were sent to prison.

The officers argued that the sexual relations were consensual at all times. The officers' lawyer, Juan Miguel Rueda, of the law firm Herrera & Ábalos Abogados, said that that they will fight for the presumption of innocence and refused to make any other comment on the case.