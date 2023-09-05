Two arrested in Marbella for transporting hashish hidden inside a shoebox

Europa Press Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

National Police officers have arrested two men, aged 21 and 23, in Marbella on suspicion of drug trafficking.

As part of routine crime prevention operations, the suspects were identified at a road checkpoint when they were driving through the town. According to police the driver appeared "nervous".

When the vehicle was searched officers found 70 hashish 'acorns' and 33.4 grams of cocaine hidden inside a shoebox. In addition to the drugs seized, the officers recovered 2,735 euros, the National Police force said in a statement.

Both occupants of the vehicle were arrested for their alleged involvement, and they have already been handed over to the Marbella magistrates' court.