Two arrested for stealing high-end watches in Marbella and Ibiza

The men were part of an itinerant criminal gang that operated throughout Spain

SUR

Sunday, 12 November 2023, 23:12

National Police officers have arrested two middle-aged men as alleged perpetrators of three robberies with violence and for membership of a criminal group. The arrests, carried out in Barcelona, were in relation to three robberies with violence of high-end watches in Marbella and Ibiza.

In a statement the National Police said that on 8 October a luxury watch, valued at 20,000 euros, was stolen in Ibiza using a well-known modus operandi which consists of approaching the victim as a beggar and using force. The UDEV of the National Police in Ibiza tracked a vehicle involved in the incident and identified two of the three occupants.

The investigators found that the alleged perpetrators left Ibiza the next day on a boat bound for Barcelona. Evidence showed that one of them had taken part in two similar robberies in Marbella several months previously.

The Itinerant Crime Group II of the General Commissariat of Judicial Police in coordination with the UDEV Ibiza, Group XXIII of Organised Crime of Barcelona and UDEV Marbella, arrested both persons in Barcelona on 9 October.

Both detainees, of Moroccan origin, belong to a criminal itinerant gang dedicated to the theft of high-end watches in Spain, the police said.

