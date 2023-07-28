Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The pair were arrested at Malaga Airport as they tried to board a flight to Doha. SUR
Two arrested before boarding flight at Malaga Airport in connection with Marbella beach club fraud

Crime ·

The pair allegedly swindled 74,000 euros in connection with the purchase of company shares

Europa Press

Malaga

Friday, 28 July 2023, 18:43

National Police officers have arrested a man and a woman, aged 41 and 32, respectively, for the alleged crimes of fraud and misappropriation in relation to the purchase and sale of shares of a beach bar in Marbella.

According to the investigation, which began last March, the suspects allegedly sold the victim 50% of the shares of a company and when they received the agreed payments for an amount of 74,000 euros, they fled the country and did not formalise any sales document.

The man and the woman were arrested on 3 July at Malaga Airport when they were trying to board a flight to Qatar, according to a statement from the provincial police headquarters.

On 3 July, officers specialising in economic crimes at the Marbella Local Police station became aware of the presence of the suspects at Malaga Airport. The pair were arrested with the collaboration of National Police officers at the Costa del Sol airport.

