Two business shut down for supplying drugs to foreigners and others following police raids in Marbella

Two local businesses in Marbella have been shut down after police discovered they were being used to sell drugs instead.

Local Police officers arrested two people and seized more than 800 grams and a total of 80 marijuana cigarettes, nearly 1.5 kilos of hashish in tablet form and more than 1,300 euros in cash, as well as four knives, a butcher's cleaver, a baseball bat and an imitation revolver, Marbella town hall said in a statement.

The first of the operations took place in the second week of August in the Puerto Banús area when a patrol of plain clothes police officers carrying out surveillance in the area observed people constantly entering and leaving one of the premises, many of them foreigners.

The officers proceeded to approach the door of the business along with other people, presumably customers. Once inside, they found that a business was operating despite not having an opening licence, but an initial visual inspection also revealed what appeared to be marijuana on shelves.

Once backup was called, a dozen officers took part in the intervention, as well as the dog unit of the Local Police force. Police discovered hashish pills weighing 1,329.1 grams, 316.6 grams of marijuana and a glass jar with 17 cigarettes of the same substance, 1,103.44 euros in cash, two precision scales and four knives with traces of hashish. Officers arrested a 25-year-old man, born in the Republic of Mozambique.

The second police operation in Marbella took place on Thursday 22 August in the eastern part of the town centre. Plain-clothed officers again observed a steady stream of people coming and going from the premises of a business.

Officers entered the business and, after identifying themselves, discovered that, in addition to carrying out a hospitality activity without a licence, there was marijuana and hashish on shelves. During the police operation, 491.5 grams of hashish were seized, as well as 63 cigars containing the substance.

Police also seized 250 euros in cash, two scales, a butcher's cleaver, a wooden chopping board, baseball bat and a fake revolver and arrested a 39-year-old Dutch man.