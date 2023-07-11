Twenty arrested and almost 3,000 fake goods seized from Costa del Sol street market

Sections
Highlight
Europa Press
Malaga
Tuesday, 11 July 2023, 16:28
Compartir
Officers from Spain’s National Police force have arrested twenty people in an operation that resulted in the seizure of more than 2,700 counterfeit goods at a street market in Marbella on the Costa del Sol.
Those investigated were selling the fake products in stalls at a local market, where 47 different items of clothing were found, the police said in a statement.
On the morning of 26 June, a police operation was carried out in which, after inspecting the different market stalls where the different counterfeit brands were found, the officers seized a total of 2,722 articles and proceeded to arrest 20 people on suspicion of commercial property charges.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.