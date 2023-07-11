Twenty arrested and almost 3,000 fake goods seized from Costa del Sol street market Those under investigation were selling 47 different counterfeit brands of clothing on the stalls in Marbella

Officers from Spain’s National Police force have arrested twenty people in an operation that resulted in the seizure of more than 2,700 counterfeit goods at a street market in Marbella on the Costa del Sol.

Those investigated were selling the fake products in stalls at a local market, where 47 different items of clothing were found, the police said in a statement.

On the morning of 26 June, a police operation was carried out in which, after inspecting the different market stalls where the different counterfeit brands were found, the officers seized a total of 2,722 articles and proceeded to arrest 20 people on suspicion of commercial property charges.