Trump's trade tariffs create uncertainty in Marbella's tourism sector

Donald Trump's tariff policy in the USA could directly affect Marbella in terms of both the number of visitors and also investors coming to the town. This has set alarm bells ringing for what has become an emerging market in recent years for the local hotel and residential tourism sector. The United States is not just an emerging market for this corner of the Costa del Sol, it was starting to become an established market, especially following Marbella's hosting of the Solheim Cup golf tournament in 2023.

These new orders set in motion by the US president could have a direct impact on the local economy in Marbella. As a result, Semana Santa and the wider Easter holiday period will be the first test of how this policy might impact Marbella's tourism industry, with the US market having been so prominent in recent times. "For Marbella and San Pedro this time of year is - no ifs and no buts - the prelude to the summer season. This year the town council is assessing this using different factors. On the one hand there are positive aspects like good hotel occupancy rates, but there are also some clouds on the horizon," said municipal spokesperson Félix Romero. He went on to point out that "obviously this town does not only offer itself to national markets, but it also has important international markets, one of which is, of course, the United States."

Semana Santa

In this sense, all the local professionals in this field are on alert as to how Easter is going with regard to incoming investments and visitors from the USA. "We have to assume that some of the issues involved in the tariff war itself, such as those concerning fuel or anything to do with travel costs, may already be affected by this situation," said Romero.

Nevertheless, Marbella town hall will continue to work on attracting tourists from the United States as, in recent years, they have been essential to the luxury end of the local market, both for their stays in hotels and villas as well as for the purchase of prime real estate. "We are an international tourist destination and we know perfectly well how to differentiate between governments and the people. We will continue to treat with affection those people who visit us from the USA by monitoring the situation and taking really good care of these visitors," said Romero. He stressed that "we have to make them so happy that they don't mind paying more to come here."