Emergency service drill in Marbella to renew Q for quality certification

SUR Marbella Thursday, 17 April 2025, 14:49

More than 40 emergency services workers from different departments came together to renew the Q for quality status of Marbella's Playa de Levante in Puerto Banús this week.

Local Police, firefighters and lifeguards, among others, took part in the drill. To renew the certification, the staff participated in exercises that lasted over an hour.

The drill consisted of three different hypothetical scenarios: an onland search for a missing child, a collision of two vessels and underwater tracking in the area surrounding the western breakwater.