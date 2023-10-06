Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The works in Avenida Oriental. Josele
Traffic changes in San Pedro due to Avenida Oriental remodelling works
Town planning

Traffic changes in San Pedro due to Avenida Oriental remodelling works

Traffic diversions have been put in place at the eastern access to the town

Andrea Jiménez

Marbella

Friday, 6 October 2023, 18:00

Compartir

San Pedro Alcántara has put traffic diversions in place at the eastern access to the town due to the remodelling of a section of Avenida Oriental. Temporary roads and detours will be enabled for four months while the area is developed and the road improved. These are works that are being carried out by the owners of the land in collaboration with the municipal water company Hidralia. The unlocking of this private project approved more than three decades ago will allow the development of almost 60,000 square metres, where 355 homes and more than 300 surface parking spaces will also be built.

This is the second phase of development of the land in the URP-SP-8 sector, next to the central Avenida Oriental. The first involved the closure of one direction of this road to traffic last June to bury the sewerage of this new sector.

Traffic diversions while the works are ongoing will be clearly signposted.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Lots of beer, food and fairs this weekend on the Costa del Sol and across Malaga province
  2. 2 Nerja gears up for feria
  3. 3 Attendance at San Miguel fair in Torremolinos 'exceeded the most optimistic estimates'
  4. 4 New tourist attraction at foot of Ronda gorge moves one step closer to completion
  5. 5 New tax data reveals the municipality in Malaga province with the highest average income
  6. 6 Costa tribute night offers magic of two legendary American pop stars
  7. 7 Malaga priest faces harassment allegations from young woman who claims to have been his former partner
  8. 8 Port of Malaga registers biggest national drop in cargo traffic although number of cruise passengers is up
  9. 9 Nostalgic '70s disco era returns to Salón Varietés
  10. 10 Two more teams advance to semi-finals as European Cricket Championship heats up

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad