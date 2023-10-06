Traffic changes in San Pedro due to Avenida Oriental remodelling works

Andrea Jiménez Marbella Compartir Copiar enlace

San Pedro Alcántara has put traffic diversions in place at the eastern access to the town due to the remodelling of a section of Avenida Oriental. Temporary roads and detours will be enabled for four months while the area is developed and the road improved. These are works that are being carried out by the owners of the land in collaboration with the municipal water company Hidralia. The unlocking of this private project approved more than three decades ago will allow the development of almost 60,000 square metres, where 355 homes and more than 300 surface parking spaces will also be built.

This is the second phase of development of the land in the URP-SP-8 sector, next to the central Avenida Oriental. The first involved the closure of one direction of this road to traffic last June to bury the sewerage of this new sector.

Traffic diversions while the works are ongoing will be clearly signposted.