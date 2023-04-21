Town Hall to use corruption damages to fund 4.7-million-euro car park plan

Sections
Joaquina Dueñas
Friday, 21 April 2023, 13:16
Marbella town hall plans to use some 4.7 million euros of money recovered from corruption cases during the previous administration to improve the amount of public parking available in the town. The latest funds will come from the sale of a farm at auction belonging to the former deputy mayor Pedro Román, convicted in one of these cases.
The council has already recovered assets and economic rights worth nearly 60 million euros after Gil and his associates plundered town hall funds. The notorious former mayor of Marbella died in 2004 after being briefly imprisoned on corruption charges.
